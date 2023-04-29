Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $48.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.84 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.