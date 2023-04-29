Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,175 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

