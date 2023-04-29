Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Director David S. Taylor Acquires 5,000 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DAL stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

