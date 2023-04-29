Denver Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 263 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also

