Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $545.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $525.00 to $545.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.63% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $459.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $448.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $93.60 billion, a PE ratio of 287.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $521.58.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,546 shares of company stock valued at $29,474,729. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,835,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

