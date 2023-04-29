Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $568.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities lowered their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Humana from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $597.37.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $530.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $502.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.04 earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

