Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $301.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $373.00 to $301.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ODFL opened at $320.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.36. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

