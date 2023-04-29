Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.97.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

