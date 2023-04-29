Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $240.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ENPH. HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $285.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.97.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.72. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $166.88 per share, with a total value of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,490,352. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
Read More
