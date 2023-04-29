DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $126.44 and last traded at $121.69, with a volume of 325550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.93.

The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $234,843.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 200,499 shares of company stock valued at $22,655,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $72,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.65.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

