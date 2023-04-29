Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.11.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $162.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPS. Macquarie downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 36,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $387,268.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,682,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,089,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,366.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

