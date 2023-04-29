DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DBRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $29.30.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 28.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.