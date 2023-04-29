Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.00

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 15803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
Several brokerages have recently commented on IRON. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.27.
Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
