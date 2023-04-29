Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.00

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.89, with a volume of 15803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRON. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Disc Medicine Opco Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $621.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of -0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine Opco Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRON. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the 4th quarter worth about $2,198,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Disc Medicine Opco in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,855,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

