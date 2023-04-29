Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Eagle Bancorp Trading Up 3.4 %
NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.