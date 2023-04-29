Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Eagle Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07. The company has a market capitalization of $780.86 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after acquiring an additional 321,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,538,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 165,981 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 148,941 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 55.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 368,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 131,408 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services, borrowing, and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

