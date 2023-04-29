EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $170.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EGP shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $166.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $204.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 129.20%.

In other news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $104,255.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.