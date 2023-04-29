eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America upped their price target on eBay from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Shares of EBAY opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89. eBay has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,831 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,708 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

