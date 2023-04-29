Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

EA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.43.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after buying an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,106,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after buying an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after buying an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

