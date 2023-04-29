Eli Lilly and Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 21,281 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 11,819 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.50.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $395.86 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $404.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.75 and a 200-day moving average of $350.86. The company has a market capitalization of $376.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

