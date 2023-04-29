Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Endeavor Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EDR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

EDR opened at $25.78 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In other news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $97,122.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,923.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 15,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $355,248.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 28,317 shares in the company, valued at $628,920.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,926 shares of company stock worth $731,248. Insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 2,528.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 21,570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the first quarter valued at $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,031,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,512,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,156,000 after purchasing an additional 233,683 shares during the period. 36.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

