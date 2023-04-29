Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) & TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA) Head-To-Head Review

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) and TLG Acquisition One (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Vault and TLG Acquisition One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Vault -53.67% -19.63% -16.08% TLG Acquisition One N/A -50.99% 3.25%

Risk and Volatility

Energy Vault has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TLG Acquisition One has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25 TLG Acquisition One 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Vault and TLG Acquisition One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Energy Vault presently has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 312.09%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than TLG Acquisition One.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Energy Vault shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Energy Vault shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of TLG Acquisition One shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energy Vault and TLG Acquisition One’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Vault $145.88 million 1.64 -$78.30 million ($0.68) -2.49 TLG Acquisition One N/A N/A $10.44 million N/A N/A

TLG Acquisition One has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energy Vault.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

About TLG Acquisition One

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

