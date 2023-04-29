EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnerSys by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,319 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EnerSys by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in EnerSys by 13.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 593,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 69,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EnerSys Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

Featured Stories

