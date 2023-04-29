ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.35 on Friday. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

