Equities Analysts Set Expectations for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for American Water Works’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS.
American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
American Water Works Stock Performance
AWK opened at $148.25 on Friday. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.54 and its 200-day moving average is $147.43.
American Water Works Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.09%.
Institutional Trading of American Water Works
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,599,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
