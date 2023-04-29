Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3,668.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $68.90 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.50%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

