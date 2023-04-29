Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 23.88%.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.90.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$26.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$23.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.22. The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.54 and a 1 year high of C$27.56.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

