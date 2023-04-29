First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,343,000 after buying an additional 401,697 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,116,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,500,000 after purchasing an additional 221,644 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,628,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,027,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,642,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,763,000 after purchasing an additional 138,119 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $39.75 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.32.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

