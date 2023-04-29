FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $100.12 and last traded at $100.12, with a volume of 19390 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.31.

The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 25,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.27, for a total transaction of $2,347,008.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,032,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,819,949.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in FirstCash by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.82.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.