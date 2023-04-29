FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSV. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $112.44 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.34 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 6.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,425,000 after buying an additional 226,966 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FirstService by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares during the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

