Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Five Below Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $197.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.47. Five Below has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $514,473.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,895.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Five Below by 29.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

