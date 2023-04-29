FLC Capital Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,998 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of FLC Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $8,800,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,821 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,999,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,037,000 after buying an additional 30,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft stock opened at $307.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $308.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

