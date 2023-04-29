Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Holdings Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Flex were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 114.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,223 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 1.9 %

Flex stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $79,447.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Flex news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 3,483 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $79,447.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.