Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 943.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 4.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,111,000 after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Flex by 0.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,738,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,975,000 after buying an additional 35,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flex by 19.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,001,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Flex Price Performance

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,216 shares of company stock valued at $579,973 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. Flex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flex

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.