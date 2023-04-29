General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.
GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.
