General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.69.

GD opened at $218.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.78.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after purchasing an additional 952,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

