Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. Global Payments has a one year low of $92.27 and a one year high of $143.69.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

