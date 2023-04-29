Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,990 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSIE. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 826.5% during the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 970,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 866,039 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 1,079,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,055,000 after purchasing an additional 736,517 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 537.1% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 612,260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $9,544,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 360,031 shares during the period.

GSIE stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

