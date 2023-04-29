GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG) Major Shareholder Goldmining Inc. Purchases 25,001 Shares

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEMKT:GLDG – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldmining Inc. acquired 25,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $226,009.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,745,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,095,053.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldmining Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 11,503 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $103,642.03.

On Friday, April 21st, Goldmining Inc. acquired 44,136 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $396,341.28.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Goldmining Inc. acquired 122,490 shares of GoldMining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,224,900.00.

GoldMining Price Performance

Shares of GLDG opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of GoldMining

GoldMining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDG. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GoldMining in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in GoldMining by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in GoldMining by 466.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 47,332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in GoldMining by 225.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GoldMining in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

