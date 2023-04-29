Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,259 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,772,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after acquiring an additional 451,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of GPRE opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

