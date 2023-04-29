Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,812 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,947 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

