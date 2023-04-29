HC Wainwright Weighs in on Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBEV opened at $1.15 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

About Splash Beverage Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 9,981.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,410 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 670.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 91,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Splash Beverage Group by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

