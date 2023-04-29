HC Wainwright Weighs in on Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV)

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Splash Beverage Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Splash Beverage Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.
Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of SBEV opened at $1.15 on Friday. Splash Beverage Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group
About Splash Beverage Group
Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Splash Beverage Group (SBEV)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Splash Beverage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splash Beverage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.