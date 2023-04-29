Head to Head Survey: Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX) versus Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Bluejay Diagnostics has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluejay Diagnostics $250,000.00 24.46 -$9.30 million ($0.47) -0.64 Apollo Endosurgery $76.86 million 0.00 -$39.84 million ($1.02) N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Bluejay Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery. Bluejay Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.9% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.3% of Bluejay Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bluejay Diagnostics and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluejay Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Apollo Endosurgery 0 3 0 0 2.00

Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Apollo Endosurgery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Apollo Endosurgery is more favorable than Bluejay Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Bluejay Diagnostics and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluejay Diagnostics N/A -59.90% -53.78% Apollo Endosurgery -51.84% -89.48% -33.76%

Summary

Bluejay Diagnostics beats Apollo Endosurgery on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bluejay Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc., a diagnostic company, develops and markets patient products for triage, diagnosis, and monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony Fluorescence Immuno-analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge Library, which includes reagents and components. The company also offers ALLEREYE diagnostic test, a POC device for the diagnosis of allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, it develops biomarkers for detection of other diseases such as hsTNT/I for myocardial injury and NT-proBNP for cardiac heart failure. It has a license and supply agreement with Toray Industries, Inc. for making and distributing the protein detection chips. Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Apollo Endosurgery

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System. Its products are used by gastroenterologists and bariatric surgeons in a variety of settings to treat multiple gastrointestinal conditions including closure of acute perforations and chronic fistulas, inadvertent perforation of the GI tract, tissue closure after the removal of abnormal lesions in the esophagus, stomach or colon, the treatment of swallowing disorders, esophageal stent fixation, and obesity. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout and Dennis L. McWilliams in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.