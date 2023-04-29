Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Head-To-Head Review

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Alphatec’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Alphatec $350.87 million 4.57 -$152.15 million ($1.47) -9.82

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of Alphatec shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Alphatec -43.36% -575.45% -29.11%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Alphatec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Alphatec 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alphatec has a consensus price target of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.53%. Given Alphatec’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alphatec is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Volatility and Risk

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

(Get Rating)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Alphatec

(Get Rating)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings. The company was founded on March 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.