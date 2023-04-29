Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $15.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.37. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $18.74.

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.14%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

