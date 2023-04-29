Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 489.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.3 %

HL opened at $6.05 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $194.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

