Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 6.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,384,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,562,000 after acquiring an additional 150,344 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after acquiring an additional 124,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,912,000 after acquiring an additional 98,830 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HI opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $53.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

