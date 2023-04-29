Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of HLT opened at $144.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $108.41 and a 1 year high of $162.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.72.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 159.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

