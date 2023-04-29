Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 39.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 294,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 42,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities. It operates through the Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The Pipelines and Terminals segment includes petroleum products, crude pipelines and terminal, tankage, and loading rack facilities.

