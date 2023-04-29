Hormel Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,630 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 98% compared to the average daily volume of 1,833 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:HRL opened at $40.44 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.17.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hormel Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

