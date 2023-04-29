Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
