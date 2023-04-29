Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 83 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,946 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.1% of Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day moving average is $253.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

