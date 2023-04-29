Human Investing LLC Acquires 744 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Human Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.24.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $169.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average of $147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $176.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.