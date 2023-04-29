HWG Holdings LP Sells 8,962 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

HWG Holdings LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 91.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of -393.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
